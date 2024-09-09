Jordan Extends Condolences To Morocco Following Deadly Floods
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, September 9 (Petra) -- The Ministry
of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates expressed condolences to the government
and people of Morocco following devastating floods caused by heavy thunderstorms. The floods resulted in several casualties, injuries, and missing persons.
The ministry's official spokesperson, Ambassador Sufian Qudah, affirmed Jordan's full solidarity with Morocco during this difficult time. He extended sincere condolences to the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured
and hoping for the safe return of the missing.
MENAFN09092024000117011021ID1108653308
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.