Jordan Extends Condolences To Morocco Following Deadly Floods

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, September 9 (Petra) -- The of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates expressed condolences to the and people of Morocco following devastating floods caused by heavy thunderstorms. The floods resulted in several casualties, injuries, and missing persons.The ministry's official spokesperson, Ambassador Sufian Qudah, affirmed Jordan's full solidarity with Morocco during this difficult time. He extended sincere condolences to the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery to the and hoping for the safe return of the missing.