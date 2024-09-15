Happy Engineers' Day: From Amit Shah To Arvind Kejriwal, Several Ministers Pay Tribute To M. Visvesvaraya

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Happy Engineers' Day: Several leaders, including Union Home Amit Shah, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Tripura CM Manik Saha paid a tribute to the legendary civil engineer M. Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary.

Taking to the social X, Amit Shah extended his greetings to all the technocrats. He emphasized the contributions of engineers in fueling India's growth and innovation.

"Engineers are the backbone of our nation's growth and innovation, advancing progress and shaping our future through their vital contributions.

My homage to visionary engineer Bharat Ratna, Sir M Visvesvaraya Ji, whose enduring legacy will inspire engineers as they forge Bharat's future," Shah posted on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings on the occasion of Engineer's Day.

Every year, September 15 is celebrated as Engineer's day in India to honour the birth anniversary of M. Visvesvaraya, the renowned civil engineer, statesman and administrator.

Other CMs post about Engineers' Day

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was recently released from jail , also paid his tribute to India's engineering legend.“Remembering shri M Visvesvaraya ji on his birth anniversary today. Engineers are the architects of our nation's growth. Let's recognize their achievements and commitment on Engineer's Day,” Kejriwal posted on X.

The Chief Minister of Tripura, Manik Saha, noted that engineers bring ideas to reality. Calling all to honour engineers, he said on X,“My greetings to all Engineers on the occasion of #EngineersDay's honour the Engineers who transform ideas into reality through creativity & contribute a lot to the development process.”

Saha had also reposted PM Modi's post of wishing all the techies a Happy Engineers' Day.





Ministry of Road and Transport celebrates Engineers' Day

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways of India, led by Nitin Gadkari, also paid a tribute to M. Visvesvaraya. The department further noted that his legacy of innovation has been a source of continuous inspiration.

“On this Engineer's Day, we pay tribute to Sir M. Visvesvaraya, a visionary whose contributions revolutionised engineering and infrastructure in India. His legacy of innovation and scientific acumen continues to inspire engineers everywhere. Let's follow his example and strive for excellence in all our endeavours. Happy Engineer's Day!,” the department posted on X.

