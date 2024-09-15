Ottplay Launches In-Car Entertainment On Jiostore For MG Windsor EV

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Content recommendation engine and OTT aggregator OTTPlay has announced its presence on the JioStore for the launch of an in-car entertainment experience. The platform will now be offered on JioStore, which has been integrated on the dashboard of MG Windsor EV, MG Motors' latest car.

With this feature, will now be able to access a wide array of streaming platforms directly from the car's dashboard, just as they would on their laptops or tablets. The OTTplay packages enable Jio users and car owners to access 13 premium OTT platforms, available for subscription through the JioStore on the MG Motors' Windsor EV's dashboard.

“With the growing demand for connectivity and seamless entertainment experiences, we are thrilled to be a part of this pioneering feature in MG Motors' latest car. Our association with Jio and MG Motors together have ensured the inclusion of key OTT apps for the Indian households across the country, bringing a rich selection of content to our consumers' fingertips, now making each journey more enjoyable and immersive. In our journey of constantly innovating, we are excited about building new avenues and formats for an entertaining viewing experience,” Avinash Mudaliar, founder and CEO, OTTplay, said in a statement.

A number of emerging aggregator platforms have enabled reach for niche streaming services in India's cluttered online video market.

Even though OTT video platforms have also been offered by telecom operators as a bundled service, the arrival of aggregators such as OTTPlay,

Prime Video

Channels, Tata Play and Airtel XStream Premium bode well for the reach and subscriber base of platforms that may not be investing aggressively in distribution and marketing. Several of these OTT firms have said they are focusing on content as aggregators take care of product and user experience. With over 60

OTT platforms

operating in India, it is tough for any single player to grab viewer attention, making the role of aggregators important, media industry experts point out.

OTTPlay is the recommendation and content discovery platform for streaming services launched by HT Media Labs (part of the same organization as Mint).