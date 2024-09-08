Al Rayyan Rope In Bencharki And Saleh

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's Al Rayyan yesterday announced the signings of Moroccan winger Achraf Bencharki (pictured) and Palestinian international Mohamed Saleh to strengthen their squad in the ongoing season.

The club in a statement yesterday said Bencharki will join as a key foreign player after completing a transfer agreement coordinated between the club's management and the technical team, led by coach Poya Asbaghi.

“The signing of Mohamed Saleh comes as part of the club's management efforts to strengthen the team with the best players in preparation for domestic and international competitions,” the club added.

Bencharki had played for Al Rayyan before the club released him earlier this summer. The talented Moroccan began his professional career with Maghreb Fez before moving to Wydad AC in 2016. He later played for Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia, had a loan spell with French side Lens in 2018, and moved to Egypt's Zamalek in 2019 before his transfer to Al Jazira in the UAE.

Al Rayyan will compete in the prestigious AFC Champions League, kicking off their campaign by hosting Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal on September 17. They will then travel to Riyadh to face Al Nassr at the iconic First Park Stadium on September 30.

They are placed eighth in the Ooredoo Stars League after the completion of three rounds, and are also taking part in the QSL Cup.