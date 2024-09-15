Congress Reacts To Arvind Kejriwal's Resignation: 'No Question Of Becoming The CM Again As...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Several members of the INDIA block, including leader Sandeep Dikshit, RJD MP Manoj Jha reacted to Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal's statement of 'resigning in two days'.

Sandeep Dikshit lashed out at Kejriwal, stating that 'there was no question of (Kejriwal) becoming the CM again'. He further noted that several party members have been urging for Arvind Kejriwal's resignation for a long time.

“There is no question of becoming the CM again. We have been saying this for a long time that he should resign as the CM... This is a mere gimmick. This happened for the first time when an elected leader came out of jail on bail, and was asked by the SC to not go to the CMO or sign any papers..." Dikshit was quoted as saying by ANI.



The leader also noted that it was the first time that such different conditions, where the Supreme Court did not ask a Chief Minister, upon being released from jail, to go to their office, or sign any papers, were imposed. He added that 'maybe even the SC fears that this person might try to tamper with the evidence,' reported ANI.

'End to BJP games'

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal (MP), Manoj Jha stated that Kejriwal's statement will put an 'end to BJP's games.'

“This will put a full stop on BJP's political game. I think he has given a signal that AAP MLAs will elect a new CM,” said Jha, reported PTI.

Incumbent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is out on bail, said on Sunday that he will resign in the next two days. He said an Aam Aadmi Party (AA) leader would take over as the chief minister and also demanded early assembly elections in Delhi.

Delhi Assembly Election is scheduled to take place in February 2025.

