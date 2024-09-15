Nupur Shikhare Has Wife Ira Khan’S Picture Pasted On His Bike

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Ira Khan's husband Nupur Shikhare, who has participated in the Ironman Race, shared a glimpse showing his wife's picture pasted on his bike.

Nupur took to his Instagram stories, where he shared a video. In the clip, he is seen panning the camera on his bike and it had a picture of Ira taped on it.

“Fifth race for me, third for this one (Ira) and the first for the bike,” he wrote as the caption as he participated at the Ironman Japan South Hokkaido.

Sharing the on her stories section, Ira wrote:“Cutie I should have given you a nicer picture.”

On September 11, Ira and Nupur gorged on ramen in Japan daughter of Bollywood star Aamir Khan took to the Stories section and offered aninsight into their journey and culinary exploration in the country. The duo could be seen posing with bowls of ramen kept in front of them.

She captioned it as: "Hokkaido... First meal had to be Ramen".

The couple made their wedding official on January 3, 2024, by signing the marriage registration document in the presence of friends and family at the Taj Lands End in the Bandra area of Mumbai.

They had tied the knot in Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Ira is the daughter of Aamir and Reena Dutta. She has a brother named Junaid. In 2002, Aamir had officially separated from Reena.

Aamir then married Kiran Rao, who had been an assistant director on the set of 'Lagaan'. They tied the knot on December 28, 2005, and they have a son, Azad Rao Khan. In July 2021, the couple announced their separation.

On the work front, Aamir was the producer of recently released comedy drama 'Laapataa Ladies' directed by Kiran Rao. It stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam and Ravi Kishan.

He next has 'Sitaare Zameen Par' in the pipeline.