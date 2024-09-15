Bengaluru News: Man Breaches Security At Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's Event - WATCH

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A security breach reportedly occurred during an event of Karnataka Chief Siddaramaiah on Sunday. A of the incident was shared by news agency ANI.

In the video, an unidentified person could be seen running towards the stage where the Karnataka chief minister was present during an event to celebrate International Democracy Day in Bengaluru.

According to news agency ANI, the security personnel quickly intervened and stopped the person on the stage, after which the event proceeded without further incident.

Earlier on International Democracy Day, Siddaramaiah was quoted by ANI as saying ,“In Karnataka, our government is dedicated to building a state where democracy thrives, communities live in harmony, and secularism is upheld. But the threat to these values persists. Together, we must remain vigilant, stand united, and continue to nurture Karnataka as a peaceful garden of all communities.”

Speaking at a rally on Saturday the Karnataka CM also alleged that there were some who were working to stop the guarantees of the state government.

"I have instructed the Cauvery Corporation officials to submit a proposal immediately to deliver water to the last part of the VC canal. Those who are conspiring to stop the guarantees of the state government are not working for the development of Mandya. So, it has been proved that those who spend their time only talking have no concern for the farmers, the backward and the Dalits," Siddaramaiah was quoted as saying.

"Gaganachukki-Bharachukki waterfalls will be developed for tourism. Basic facilities will be provided to the tourists by providing necessary amount of money. We are implementing a new tourism policy in the state. There are hundreds of attractive places in the state which are essential for the growth of tourism. The government is ready to give any amount of money for their development. Karnataka is the highest tax paying state in the country. There is a favourable natural environment for the growth of tourism. The economic progress of the state is also due to the development of tourism," the CM added.

