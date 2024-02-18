KU Launches 45Th Engineering Design Exhibition With 325 Participants

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 18 (KUNA) - Kuwait University (KU) launched its three-day 45th Engineering Design Exhibition with Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Science (KFAS), in participation of 325 student engineers in Sabah Al-Salem University City.

Acting Director of KU, Dr. Mishari Al-Harbi, affirmed in a press statement during the exhibition's opening, 90 engineering projects, ranging from the digital to the technical, have offered remarkable designs that fit into a clean and renewable energy future plan.

Dr. Al-Harbi called for all participating students to showcase their progressive skills during the exhibition, learn from each other, and grow to benefit Kuwait's future endeavors.

On his part, Acting Dean of the College of Engineering and Petroleum, Dr. Khaled Al-Hazza, reiterated in a similar statement explaining the exhibition included projects by engineering students who have recently graduated and are excited to utilize their learned skills.

Dr. Al-Hazza said the exhibition has helped produce thousands of novel engineering projects, provide a motivational space for innovative ideas to flourish, and initiate dialogues between likeminded innovators to encourage friendly competitions between participants. (end)

