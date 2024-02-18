Biden aide replies to Putin ratification

(MENAFN) The White House has issued a response to Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent comments on the upcoming United States elections, expressing a preference for President Joe Biden. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby addressed reporters, emphasizing that Russia should refrain from involvement in United States elections. Putin, during an interview with Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin, indicated a preference for Biden, citing the President's experience and predictability.



Kirby, a retired United States Navy admiral with a background in the State Department and the Pentagon, urged Putin to stay out of United States elections. He highlighted the Biden administration's efforts to counter Russia's influence globally and specifically within Ukraine. The spokesman's remarks underscore the sensitivity surrounding foreign endorsements or preferences in United States elections.



In the interview with Zarubin, Putin acknowledged the inappropriateness of Russia meddling in internal American matters but openly stated his preference for Biden. Putin described Biden as a more experienced and predictable leader, emphasizing Russia's willingness to work with any American leader who gains the confidence of the people.



As the United States approaches another election cycle, foreign influence and endorsements have been a recurring concern. The White House's swift response reflects the importance of maintaining the integrity of the democratic process and avoiding external interference. The evolving dynamics between the United States and Russia add a layer of complexity to international relations, impacting both diplomatic engagements and the domestic political landscape.





