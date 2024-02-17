Lambre Secures HH The Amir Sword For Showjumping

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Brazil's Santiago Lambre capped off his wonderful week by winning the HH The Amir Sword showjumping title at HH The Amir International Equestrian Sword Festival on Saturday. At Al Shaqab arena, Lambre clinched the prestigious Amir Sword after topping the CSI5* – Grand Prix – Jump Off – 1.60m class with his veteran stallion Chacco Blue II.

There were 25 competitors at the start with only four making it to the jump off, in which Lambre and Chacco Blue II was the only combination not to make any faults. The duo's timing of 33.05 seconds, which was not the fastest time, was enough to secure victory.

Saudi's Abdullah Alsharbatly counted on the KWPN-bred Alamo to jump to second place. The duo had the fastest time (29.7 seconds) but accrued a fault, which relegated them to runner-up spot. Denmark's Rikke Belinda Barker partnered with Tabalou PS to take third place in 35.66 seconds, which also had one fault. Italian's Emanuele Gaudiano (Nikolaj de Music) and Qatar's Rashid Towaim Ali al-Marri (Concordess Nrw) were fourth and fifth.

In the CSI5* – Jump Off – 1.50m class, Austria's Gefried Puck emerged triumphant. In a jump-off with six combinations, he took victory in the saddle of Equitron Ornaat V by jumping a clear round in 34.24 seconds. Abdullah Alsharbatly was second in this class too as the Saudi rider this time saddled Dancing Wolf OL to jump clear in 34.87 seconds. Nadja Peter Steiner was third place with her gelding Espoir Blanc Cristal in 36.33 seconds. Ines Joly (Faylinn de Fondcombe) and Emanuele Gaudiano (Vasco) completed the top five.

The first event of the final day of the competition in the three-star 135cm class against the clock was won by Saudi's Abdulaziz al-Eid 51.34 seconds. Qatar's Saeed Hamad Jumaa was second in 51.66 seconds, followed by his compatriot Faleh Suwaid al-Ajami in 53.13 seconds.

In the 125cm class against the clock Saudi's Nasser al-Baqami registered the fastest time in 31.65 seconds. Qatar's Khaled Mohamed al-Emadi and Jassim Mohamed al-Kuwari were second and third respectively.

Chairman of the tournament organising committee Sheikh Ahmed bin Noah al-Thani said the championship was a resounding success.“The HH The Amir International Equestrian Sword Festival was success in every aspect, which included very exciting competitions over three continuous days. More than 150 male and female riders, including 70 Qatari riders took part in showjumping competitions, while 14 participated in dressage,” he said.

