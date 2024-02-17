Global Call For Action On Afghan Women's Rights At Munich Security Conference 2024

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

In a landmark gathering at the Munich Security Conference 2024, Foreign Ministers from twelve nations-Albania, Andorra, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, France, Germany, Kosovo, Liechtenstein, Mongolia, the Netherlands, and Romania-voiced their profound concerns over the grave human rights violations against women and girls in Afghanistan. In a unified stance, these leaders from the like-minded Foreign Ministers of the Future Foreign Policy (FFP) network urgently called for the cessation of systemic gender persecution by Afghanistan's de facto authorities, actions that could potentially constitute crimes against humanity.

This collective outcry comes amid a distressing surge in the detention of women and girls by the Taliban, prompting demands for their immediate release and a reaffirmed commitment to safeguarding the fundamental rights of Afghan women and girls. Despite expectations set at the conference's previous iteration in 2023, the situation has notably deteriorated, with the Taliban showing no sign of progress in protecting human rights, particularly those of women and girls.

The FFP network ministers highlighted the grim reality in Afghanistan, where the Taliban's policies have marginalized half of the country's population. By barring women and girls from secondary and university education, employment in non-governmental organizations and the United Nations, and even from public spaces, these actions not only constitute a severe violation of basic human rights but also jeopardize Afghanistan's future. The implementation of strict rules, arbitrary detentions, and forced marriages further exemplify the systemic discrimination and denial of freedoms.

In their statement, the ministers urged the Taliban to align with international human rights laws and revoke all discriminatory practices against women and girls, emphasizing the importance of allowing Afghan girls access to secondary education as per international standards. The call to action underscores the necessity for the international community to intensify its focus on the plight of women and girls in Afghanistan, leveraging legal instruments to halt these violations and ensure adherence to international conventions by Afghanistan.

Moreover, the ministers recognized the broader challenges facing Afghanistan and the region, including combating terrorism and drug trafficking. They stressed that the adherence to human rights obligations by the de facto authorities is a fundamental prerequisite for Afghanistan's reintegration into the international system.

The Munich Security Conference 2024 has thus become a platform not only for addressing security concerns but also for highlighting the urgent need for a global response to human rights violations, particularly those affecting women and girls in Afghanistan. This collective statement from the FFP network ministers serves as a powerful reminder of the international community's responsibility to stand in solidarity with Afghan women and girls, advocating for their rights and freedoms amidst ongoing challenges.

