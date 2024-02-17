Multiple Meetings In Munich: Azerbaijan In Spotlight Of World

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Elnur Enveroglu
Currently, the attention of the world is focused on Munich where
the 60th security conference is being held. All prominent
politicians, leaders of countries, businesspersons, and so on are
participating in the event. As a matter of course, Azerbaijan, the
biggest and strongest country in its region in terms of economy,
demography, and military, is among the attendees, and one of the
countries that draws the attention of international media outlets
due to the recent occurrences.
It is worth noting that this year is the first time that
Azerbaijan is attending the Munich Security Conference as a whole
sovereign country liberating every inch of its occupied
territories. Moreover, Azerbaijan is the first country among the
former Soviet republics subjected to separatism that was able to
reclaim its territorial integrity. All these factors ramp up the
interest in Azerbaijan and its leader further. The CEOs of
different International Companies and the leaders of countries are
interested in holding meetings with President Ilham Aliyev to
achieve cooperation with Azerbaijan.
The first meeting was held yesterday with the Co-General Manager
of Leonardo S.p.A of Italy Lorenzo Mariani, as per the latter`s
request.
Expressing his gratitude for the meeting, Lorenzo Mariani
sincerely congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his victory in
the presidential election on behalf of the Leonardo S.p.A family.
He lauded the successful development of the company's collaboration
with the country, based on the strategic partnership between Italy
and Azerbaijan.
President Ilham Aliyev commended the cooperation between
Azerbaijan and Leonardo S.p.A.
The second meeting was held with OSCE Chair-in-Office, Minister
for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of the Republic of Malta
Ian Borg, as per hid request.
Ian Borg also congratulated the President on the victory in the
presidential election.
Expressing gratitude for the congratulations, the Azerbaijani
leader, in return, offered his congratulations on the Malta's OSCE
Chairmanship. Besides, the President touched upon Garabagh conflict
and noted that it had been resolved, with Azerbaijan securing its
sovereignty and territorial integrity. President Ilham Aliyev
emphasized that the normalization process between Armenia and
Azerbaijan is bilateral in nature.
The third meeting was held between President Ilham Aliyev and
President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
(EBRD) Odile Renaud-Basso, as per the latter's request. The meeting
discussed increasing the fleet of Azerbaijan in the Caspian and
Black Seas, the Middle Corridor, and COP 29. Odile Renaud-Basso
noted that the EBRD attaches great importance to the Middle
Corridor project and highly appreciates cooperation with Azerbaijan
in this context, expressing readiness to participate in such
projects.
The next meeting was held between Azerbaijani President Ilham
Aliyev and U.S. Special Presidential Coordinator for Global
Infrastructure and Energy Security Amos Hochstein, as per the
latter's request.
The sides exchanged views on projects involving cooperation
between Azerbaijan and USA and export of hydrocarbon resources from
the Caspian Sea to the world markets.
The meeting discussed development of the Middle Corridor and
Azerbaijan's role in this process as well as cooperation within the
COP29 framework.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev also met with President of
the State of Israel Isaac Herzog, as per the latter's request.
During the conversation, they exchanged views on cooperation
between Azerbaijan and Israel across various areas, highlighting
the activity of the intergovernmental commission, and touching upon
economic, trade, cultural, and humanitarian ties.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev also met
with Managing Director of the German Eastern Business Association
Michael Harms, as per the latter's request.
Michael Harms expressed German businessmen`s interest in
expanding economic relations with Azerbaijan. He briefed President
Ilham Aliyev on the upcoming visit of representatives from
companies to Azerbaijan in February, particularly those interested
in transportation, logistics, industry, renewable energy, and other
sectors. He highlighted that this visit would involve the largest
delegation in terms of representation and the number of
participating businesspersons, a direct outcome of the Azerbaijani
President's meeting with businessmen during his last year's visit
to Germany.
One of the most expected meeting was held between Azerbaijani
President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish Foreign Minister Türkiye Hakan
Fidan, as per the latter's request.
During the conversation, the sides reiterated that
Türkiye-Azerbaijan friendly and brotherly relations are developing
in all fields, expressing confidence in further expanding
cooperation.
The meeting discussed Azerbaijan-Armenia relations, peace treaty
talks and regional security.
Later Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with U.S. Special
Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, at the latter's
request.
At the meeting President Ilham Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan
reaffirmed its commitment to supporting international efforts in
the field of climate change through its involvement with the COP.
Azerbaijan is also undertaking serious measures at the national
level in the field of renewable energy and green transition,
closely supporting the initiatives in this area at both regional
and global scales. Climate finance will be the central focus of
COP29, and Azerbaijan remains committed to fostering global
solidarity, especially between the Global North and the Global
South.
The meeting heard the significance of the project related to the
seabed of the Black Sea and emphasized the establishment of a
renewable line on the Caspian seabed, highlighting collaborative
efforts with Central Asian countries.
President Ilham Aliyev extended an invitation to John Kerry to
visit Azerbaijan to participate in COP29.
John Kerry expressed his pleasure in participating in COP29.
The next meeting was held with the President of the Kurdistan
Region of Iraq Nechirvan Barzani, as per the latter's request.
The sides reviewed issues regarding the development of economic,
commercial, cultural, and humanitarian relations between the Region
and Azerbaijan.
Nechervan Barzani also conveyed his congratulations on
Azerbaijan's hosting of the COP29.
It is worth noting the meeting between Azerbaijani President
Ilham Aliyev and Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Olaf
Scholz and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol
Pashinyan at the initiative of Olaf Scholz, is considered the most
important and expected for the international media outlets. It
should be mentioned that Olaf Scholz is not a mediator in the
meeting but a host. As the President stated previously, there is no
need for any mediator anymore, the Armenian-Azerbaijani
negotiations are bilateral in nature.
Besides, despite many speculations, as the Azerbaijani President
stated the Garabagh conflict has been resolved.
Unfortunately some forces either do not want or cannot accept
the reality. For once and all, everyone should understand that any
negotiations over the Garabagh is out of the question.
Azerbaijan supports the normalization process in a bilateral
format. However, the efforts of goodwill platforms for peace are
appreciated.
The main issue is the normalization of relations between the two
countries and the development of the peace agenda.
