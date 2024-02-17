Government Communications Minister, US State Department Official Discuss Boosting Media Collaboration

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Minister of Government Communications and Government Spokesperson Muhannad Mubaidin met on Thursday with Under Secretary for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs at the US Department of State Elizabeth M. Allen at his office.



During the meeting, attended by the ministry's Secretary-General Zaid Nawaiseh, Mubaidin reaffirmed the deep strategic relationship between Jordan and the USA, spanning over 70 years, praising the USA support across various sectors, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Mubaidin highlighted the importance of enhancing relations between the two countries, especially in the field of media and communication.



He also underscore the strategic partnership between the ministry and the US Embassy in Jordan, focusing on a training programme initiated in 2023 and extending until 2025.

The programme aims to equip 54 media spokespeople for ministries and government institutions, along with 81 government communication professionals, with the skills and knowledge they need to effectively convey the official narrative and inform the public about the policies and achievements of the government.

Allen commended the role of the Ministry of Government Communication in shaping public policy for media and government communication. She also praised the development and stability of Jordan under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah.