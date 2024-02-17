PCC Secure President Sal Lifrieri Discusses Active Shooter Situations On WPIX 11 Regarding Kansas City Shooting

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PCC Secure

Sal Lifrieri on PIX 11 News

PCC Secure recognizes the need for individuals to be well-prepared and equipped to handle active shooter situations.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PCC Secure , a leading provider of safety and security solutions, is proud to announce that their President, Sal Lifrieri, recently appeared on New York's very own WPIX 11 to provide invaluable insights into responding and reacting during active shooter situations.Drawing upon his extensive 20-year law enforcement experience, Lifrieri offers crucial advice to individuals and corporations on how to stay safe, effectively respond to crises, and recover from such incidents. With a distinguished background in the NYPD, including positions in the elite Hostage Negotiation Team (HNT) as well as overseeing security operations for dignitaries in NYC as the Director of Security and Intelligence Operations for the Office of Emergency Management, Lifrieri's expertise is highly regarded.Lifrieri acknowledged the unfortunate rise in active shooter situations, which can occur anywhere from workplaces to areas affected by turf warfare. He emphasizes the importance of public awareness and the steps individuals can take to increase their chances of survival in such incidents. In the recent live broadcast, he specifically highlighted situational awareness, explaining its significance and practical application in our daily lives. Drawing from his experience as a 1st Grade Detective in the NYPD, Lifrieri emphasizes the need to pay attention to our surroundings as the first line of defense.“Being constantly engrossed in smartphones or wearing headphones limits our ability to rely on our instincts and gut feelings to identify and respond to potential threats”.PCC Secure recognizes the need for individuals to be well-prepared and equipped to handle active shooter situations. With this in mind, they offer training programs that provide valuable knowledge and practical skills for effectively managing such events.For media inquiries, please contact:Ara Chekmayan Tactical Public Relations Phone: +1-212-794-0004 Email: ...About PCC Secure: PCC Secure is a leading provider of safety and security solutions, offering comprehensive services to individuals and corporations. Their aim is to empower people with the knowledge and skills needed to stay safe, respond effectively during crises, and recover from incidents. With a team of experts with extensive law enforcement experience, PCC Secure is committed to providing top-quality resources and training programs to enhance security in today's uncertain world.

Ara Chekmayan

Tactical Public Relations Inc

+1 212-794-0004

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram