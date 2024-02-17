Preparations For COP29 Discussed With COP26 President In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties
to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) Alok
Sharma visited the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of
Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
Member of the COP29 Organizing Committee and UN High-Level
Leader on Climate Nigar Arpadarai wrote about it on her page in
social network "X".
It is reported that during the meeting the parties discussed
preparations for COP29.
The 26th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN
Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) was held in 2021 in
Glasgow.
This year Azerbaijan will host the 29th session of the
Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate
Change - COP29. The decision was made at the plenary meeting of
COP28 held in Dubai on December 11 last year.
