Plan To Restore Pyramid Of Menkaur In Egypt Rejected

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
The Egyptian Menkaur Pyramid Review Committee (MPRC) has
unanimously rejected a plan to restore granite body blocks that
have been scattered around the smallest of the three pyramids of
Giza for thousands of years at the monument to protect the site's
universal and archaeological value, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.
The committee includes engineers and archaeologists, in
particular pyramid specialists from Egypt, the USA, the Czech
Republic and Germany. It is said that the committee rejected the
restoration project, citing the importance of preserving the
pyramid in its current state, taking into account its exceptional
universal and archaeological value. The decision was submitted to
the Ministry of Tourism and Ancient Monuments of Egypt.
The committee's report says: "It is impossible to determine the
exact starting position of any block of the hull. Therefore, none
of them can be returned to their original place in the pyramid. As
a result, the re-installation of the casing blocks will change the
ancient, original fabric and appearance of the pyramid, destroying
important evidence of how the ancient Egyptians designed them."
According to the report, preliminary permission was given for
archaeological excavations to identify the Menkaur Pyramid boat
pits (similar to those found near the pyramids of Khufu and
Khafra), subject to open and detailed scientific research to be
submitted to the Committee. At the same time, the search for boat
pits around the pyramid should be neither a priority nor a reason
to excavate the foundation of the Menkaur pyramid. This project
should provide stronger scientific justification for such
excavations.
The Committee also approved a proposed scientific and
archaeological project to explore the Menkaur pyramid,
systematically collect granite blocks that fell from its outer
shell, and excavate to identify the surrounding inclined debris, as
well as clean up the area.
The report also reflected the necessary procedures for
coordinating the restoration of the mentioned pyramid with
UNESCO.
