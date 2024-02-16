Bachpan Play School Celebrates 20 Years Of Excellence In Early Childhood Education

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 16th February 2024: The premier franchise-based preschool network in India, Bachpan Play School, celebrated 20 appealing years of its history at the renowned Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, marking a momentous occasion. Bachpan, which has more than 1200 franchise-owned schools all over India, is a major player in the field of early childhood education.



Mr. Gulshan Grover, who graced the anniversary ceremony, stressed the critical role that Bachpan and AHPS schools have had in influencing the country's educational scene.



The highlight of the evening was the felicitation of the franchise maestros with the prestigious Maestro Awards, recognizing their unwavering commitment and tireless efforts in making Bachpan Play School franchise a resounding success over the past two decades. This year marked the 6th edition celebrating the collective achievements and dedication of Bachpan's franchise partners.



"As we celebrate 20 years of Bachpan, I am filled with immense pride and gratitude for the relentless teamwork and dedication that have propelled us to where we stand today," stated Mr. Ajay Gupta, Founder and CEO of Bachpan Play School, reflecting on this incredible journey and expressing his sincere gratitude. "The remarkable people who have joined our family and the trust that numerous parents have placed in us have both played a significant role in our accomplishments."



Additionally, the celebration honored the establishment of Academic Heights Public School (AHPS), Bachpan's official formal school extension with more than 120 branches across the country, which took place 15 years ago.





About Bachpan Schools



Bachpan Play Schools have a strong presence nationwide. Established in the year 2004, Bachpan is the flagship brand of S.K. Educations Pvt. Ltd. Ajay Gupta, the visionary and the chief executive behind Bachpan, is a man of steel. He emphasized the importance of preschool education in child development when society was not completely receptive even to formal education. The story of Bachpan therefore goes a long way back, but its up-to-date infrastructure and methodologies are sure to remain futuristic for a long time to come!

