For Future Of Ukraine, It Is Important To Return Refugees And Reintegrate Veterans - Pritzker

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) For the further economic development of Ukraine, it is extremely important to create conditions for refugees to return home, as well as to ensure the reintegration of veterans into social life and business.

This was stated on Friday by U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker at the Munich Security Conference, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"The return of refugees and the reintegration of veterans are absolutely essential for the future of Ukraine," the US representative emphasized.

She emphasized that it is important for the Ukrainian economy to have a vibrant labor force, so countries that have accepted millions of refugees should "become part of the process" of returning people home. However, the most important component for this is to be provided by the Ukrainian authorities, in particular, in terms of security, housing, healthcare, education and jobs.

In this context, Pritzker positively noted the efforts of the Ukrainian government to introduce digital technologies and document management.

In addition, according to her, there is a need to create conditions in Ukraine for the involvement of war veterans in work processes. In this regard, it is important to ensure a proper system of medical care, including psychological support, prosthetics and other services, so that people can have access to work, regardless of their physical condition.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Munich Security Conference (MSC) is taking place in Germany, bringing together state and religious leaders, representatives of expert and scientific communities from around the world.

Photo: Oleksii Matsuka