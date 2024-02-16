President Ilham Aliyev Meets With President Of Israel Isaac Herzog In Munich

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met
with President of the State of Israel Isaac Herzog in Munich, as
per the latter's request, Azernews reports.
President Isaac Herzog congratulated the head of state on his
victory in the presidential election.
President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the
congratulations and noted with pleasure that he had received
congratulations from Isaac Herzog in the form of an official
letter.
During the conversation, they exchanged views on cooperation
between Azerbaijan and Israel across various areas, highlighting
the activity of the intergovernmental commission, and touching upon
economic, trade, cultural, and humanitarian ties. The sides also
noted that the opening of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan
in the State of Israel gave an impetus to the development of
bilateral bonds.
They also discussed other issues of mutual concern.
