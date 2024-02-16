Kuwait FM Meets US Climate Envoy On Bilateral Issues

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUNICH, Feb 16 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya held talks with US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate (SPEC) John F. Kerry on the fringes of the 60th Munich Security Conference (MSC) which kicked off earlier Friday. They explored ways to strengthen the bilateral relations in various fields and discussed a range of regional and international issues of common concern, including the topics on the MSC agenda. (end) tab

