Kerala: Kinder Hospital Organizes Music Competition For Pregnant Women In Cherthala

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Cherthala: The Kinder Hospital has organized a Spandanam Music Competition for pregnant women in Cherthala. Around 136 pregnant women from different parts of Kerala participated in the competition. The Kinder Hospital Chairman, Dr VK Pradeep Kumar said that this competition was organised with the idea of celebrating pregnancy.

The grand finale, graced by music director Ouseppachan, was attended by esteemed personalities including Vincy Aloshious and A. M. Ariff as chief guests. Merin John from Kochi clinched the first place, followed by Arya Krishna from Ernakulam in second place, and Deepa Das from North Paravur securing the third position. The prizes were distributed by Vincy Aloshious, A. M. Ariff, Shobhana Ravindran, Dr. VK Pradeep Kumar, and Sheera Pradeep Kumar. The winners received a first prize worth Rs 2 lakh, a second prize worth Rs 1.5 lakh, and a third prize worth Rs 1 lakh.

Approximately 200 newlyweds graced the grand finale of the Spandanam Music Competition and participated in the Valentine's Day celebration arranged by Kinder Hospital. The event featured a musical fest by renowned brass player Rajesh Cherthala.