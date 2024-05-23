Golden Passport? Certain Groups Struggle To Become Swiss, Study Shows

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The difficult path to Swiss citizen

ship is getting more selective: well-educated and well-off immigrants are pulling ahead when it comes to getting a passport, a study shows.

This content was published on May 23, 2024 - 09:00 6 minutes

Originally from Ireland, Domhnall worked in research and writing in a couple of European countries before joining swissinfo in 2017. He covers direct democracy and politics and is usually in Bern.



Unless you've married a Swiss or have a Swiss parent, becoming a citizen

of the Alpine nation can be a rigmarole. For adults, there's the minimum residency period of ten years. There's the sometimes high costs. And then there's the obscure test questions (which is bigger: Lake Neuchâtel, Lake Lucerne, or Lake Zurich?) and the unpredictable reasons you could be refused, such as mowing your lawnExternal link on public holidays (though some of the more questionable objections have been nullified by courts).

And after a 2018 overhaul of the rules it's not getting easier – or at least not for everyone, according to a studyExternal link by the Federal Commission on Migration (FCM), a government

advisory body.

Between 2018 and 2020, the study says, the proportion of university graduates among“ordinary naturalisationsExternal link” climbed to 57%, compared to 33.5% under the old law. On the other hand, newly minted citizen

s with only a basic education fell from 23.9% to 8.5%. This came as the overall number of naturalisations during the period also dropped, though it has risen again since.

External Content

Anecdotal observations by citizen

ship officials confirm the trend, the study says, drawing a caricature of the“typical” new citizen

: well-educated, between 20 and 40, living in an upmarket area, and aware of the rules associated with applying.

Language requirements

The study outlines three main reasons for the shift. First, while the 2018 reform cut the required residency period for citizen

ship from 12 to ten years, it also stipulated that only permanent residents (C permit holders) could now apply. This excludes around a fifth of

applicants under the old law who held short-term or provisional permits; it also favours migrants from a select group of European states with whom Switzerland has signed agreements to facilitate residency.

Another factor is the“paradigm shift” towards focusing more explicitly on how well-integrated aspiring citizen

s are. Along with the test questions on geography, history, and society, there is now a minimum level for one of the Swiss national languages: B1 spoken, A2 written. Achieving this written standard is especially hard for many people, the report says. Meanwhile it encourages applicants who already speak a Swiss language, such as immigrants from Germany, France or Italy.

External Content

Lastly, while the new rules gave a“more precise legal

framework” to the question of naturalisation, the 26 Swiss cantons still enjoy significant freedom in setting rules – such as for language requirements or financial

independence. There are big differences: some cantons exclude anyone who has received social welfare in the past ten years, others set this bar at three years.“It can be more chaotic than federal

ist,” FCM president Manuele Bertoli says.

Structural discrimination?

However, the report comes with some caveats. For example, the short time period studied means“more research is needed”, it admits. There's also the question of whether the shift in citizen

ship profiles could be based on demographic factors: since the introduction of the free movement of people agreement with the European Union in 2002, overall immigration to Switzerland from (often well-educated) EU countries has grown strongly.

Yet Bertoli says the“spike in highly educated applicants, along with the fall of those with less qualifications, is so big that it's difficult to explain only by immigration patterns”. Likewise, the report, drafted by researchers from the universities of Neuchâtel, Basel and Geneva, clearly suggests that the requirement to hold a C permit makes things difficult for“already marginalised groups” such as asylum-seekers.

While certain criteria are unavoidable, the“high selectivity of the new rules goes beyond what's permissible” and represents a case of“structural discrimination”, the researchers write.

In a recent interview with SWI swissinfo, one of the study's co-authors, Barbara von Rütte, was even clearer. In making naturalisation tougher for non-EU nationals, the system risked discriminating against“non-Christians and non-whites” from the Global South, she said. The rules about social welfare could also unfairly impact single women, who are disproportionately dependent on such aid, she added.

Bartoli and von Rütte agree that a wider debate is necessary.“Do we want only highly qualified citizen

s?” von Rütte said.“The social repercussions of such a scenario must be part of a political discussion, which has not yet been launched.”

