Journalists Demand Clarity Following Abolition Of Palestinian Ministry Of Information

Weeks after the formation of the nineteenth government

led by Dr. Mohammad Mustafa, and the decision to abolish the Ministry

of Information, confusion has spread among Palestinian media

outlets. In its weekly statement, the government

announced that the Prime Minister's office would handle urgent tasks previously managed by the Ministry

and form a committee to propose a comprehensive plan for reallocating its responsibilities.

Journalists are frustrated, questioning who will now handle their affairs.

Muamar Orabi, Chairman of the Watan News Network

, criticized the lack of a clear institutional alternative, highlighting the vital role of media

in Palestinian defense against Israeli occupation.



Munjed Jadou, Director and Editor-in-Chief of PNN, noted the vulnerability this decision has created for Palestinian media

, especially independent outlets.

Jadou added that the government

's decision coincides with ongoing Israeli attacks

on Palestinian journalists, which have resulted in the deaths of at least 145 journalists, injuries to hundreds, and the destruction of media

offices. Jado emphasized the need for balanced government

al support to protect Palestinian media

.

The absence of the Ministry

has caused complications, with private sector companies and supporting entities requesting new licenses for cooperation. Journalists are left wondering which body will now issue these licenses, Jadou said.

Musab Jaber, Editor-in-Chief of "Sada News," expressed concerns about the lack of a legal

and official body for Palestinian journalists and media

, emphasizing the need for clarity on legal

follow-ups.

Attempts to reach Nasser Abu Bakr, President of the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate, for comments were unsuccessful as he preferred not to speak to the media

at this time.

Government spokesperson Dr. Mohammad Abu Rubb explained that the government

is temporarily handling pending media

institution requests and coordinating with relevant departments until responsibilities are formally transferred.



He assured that the process of transferring responsibilities and amending laws would be completed soon, with ongoing dialogues to determine the new structure for regulating the media

sector in Palestine.

Ministry

of Communications as Reference

Muamar Orabi added that currently, no one officially knows which ministry is responsible for media

licenses, although it is suggested that the Ministry

of Communications might be the reference.

Orabi expressed dissatisfaction with this, noting that the media

is not akin to selling mobile phones. He also mentioned that the Palestinian Broadcasting Corporation would represent media

abroad, creating confusion and loss.

Orabi attributed this decision to a lack of understanding of Palestinian media

, especially as Israel supports its media

outlets in the narrative battle. He called for the formation of a Higher Media Council inclusive of all media

professionals, rather than solely a government

al body, to effectively support and challenge the current adversities faced by Palestinian media

.

Urgent Need for a Credible Media Body

Journalists and media

outlet managers hope for a significant media

body in Palestine to direct media

policy, guide journalists, and convey unified messages both domestically and internationally. Such a body would foster public opinion favorable to the Palestinian cause and address internal societal issues. They believe that a unified and robust media

structure can improve the current situation.

Journalists' Syndicate Efforts

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate, in collaboration with the International Federation of Journalists and representatives of independent media

outlets, is working to establish an association of Palestinian publishers.



This association aims to coordinate and unify efforts to support Palestinian media

. Meetings involving union representatives, media

outlets, and academics have discussed the media

landscape post-October 7th and priorities for supporting journalists and media

institutions.

An agreement was reached to form a founding committee for the association, which should represent all independent, non- government

al, and non-partisan media

outlets.









