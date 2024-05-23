Journalists Demand Clarity Following Abolition Of Palestinian Ministry Of Information

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network
) Ramallah/ PNN Exclusive –
Weeks after the formation of the nineteenth government
led by Dr. Mohammad Mustafa, and the decision to abolish the Ministry
of Information, confusion has spread among Palestinian media
outlets. In its weekly statement, the government
announced that the Prime Minister's office would handle urgent tasks previously managed by the Ministry
and form a committee to propose a comprehensive plan for reallocating its responsibilities.
Journalists are frustrated, questioning who will now handle their affairs.
Muamar Orabi, Chairman of the Watan News Network
, criticized the lack of a clear institutional alternative, highlighting the vital role of media
in Palestinian defense against Israeli occupation.
Munjed Jadou, Director and Editor-in-Chief of PNN, noted the vulnerability this decision has created for Palestinian media
, especially independent outlets.
Jadou added that the government
's decision coincides with ongoing Israeli attacks
on Palestinian journalists, which have resulted in the deaths of at least 145 journalists, injuries to hundreds, and the destruction of media
offices. Jado emphasized the need for balanced government
al support to protect Palestinian media
.
The absence of the Ministry
has caused complications, with private sector companies and supporting entities requesting new licenses for cooperation. Journalists are left wondering which body will now issue these licenses, Jadou said.
Musab Jaber, Editor-in-Chief of "Sada News," expressed concerns about the lack of a legal
and official body for Palestinian journalists and media
, emphasizing the need for clarity on legal
follow-ups.
Attempts to reach Nasser Abu Bakr, President of the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate, for comments were unsuccessful as he preferred not to speak to the media
at this time.
Government spokesperson Dr. Mohammad Abu Rubb explained that the government
is temporarily handling pending media
institution requests and coordinating with relevant departments until responsibilities are formally transferred.
He assured that the process of transferring responsibilities and amending laws would be completed soon, with ongoing dialogues to determine the new structure for regulating the media
sector in Palestine.
Ministry
of Communications as Reference
Muamar Orabi added that currently, no one officially knows which ministry is responsible for media
licenses, although it is suggested that the Ministry
of Communications might be the reference.
Orabi expressed dissatisfaction with this, noting that the media
is not akin to selling mobile phones. He also mentioned that the Palestinian Broadcasting Corporation would represent media
abroad, creating confusion and loss.
Orabi attributed this decision to a lack of understanding of Palestinian media
, especially as Israel supports its media
outlets in the narrative battle. He called for the formation of a Higher Media Council inclusive of all media
professionals, rather than solely a government
al body, to effectively support and challenge the current adversities faced by Palestinian media
.
Urgent Need for a Credible Media Body
Journalists and media
outlet managers hope for a significant media
body in Palestine to direct media
policy, guide journalists, and convey unified messages both domestically and internationally. Such a body would foster public opinion favorable to the Palestinian cause and address internal societal issues. They believe that a unified and robust media
structure can improve the current situation.
Journalists' Syndicate Efforts
The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate, in collaboration with the International Federation of Journalists and representatives of independent media
outlets, is working to establish an association of Palestinian publishers.
This association aims to coordinate and unify efforts to support Palestinian media
. Meetings involving union representatives, media
outlets, and academics have discussed the media
landscape post-October 7th and priorities for supporting journalists and media
institutions.
An agreement was reached to form a founding committee for the association, which should represent all independent, non- government
al, and non-partisan media
outlets.
