Malayalam Actors' Body Polls: AMMA President Mohanlal 'Not Keen' For Second Term

(MENAFN- IANS) Kochi, May 24 (IANS) With the Malayalam film
industry
gearing up to elect a new set of office bearers for the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA), reports have surfaced that superstar Mohanlal, the incumbent president of the actors' association, is "not keen for a second term".
Reports also suggested that AMMA General Secretary Edavela Babu, who has held various positions in the association, is also not willing to serve as an office-bearer.
The AMMA elections
are held once in three years.
The elections
will be held alongside the annual general body meeting of the association, which is scheduled to be held on June 30.
Filing of nominations begins on June 3.
The AMMA comprises around 506 members, of which around 120 members get a monthly dole of Rs 5,000 each.
Anyone not drawing a monthly pension is eligible to contest elections
to the various posts ranging from the president to a member of the committee.
MENAFN23052024000231011071ID1108250995
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.