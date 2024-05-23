Yellen: Cutting Israeli-Palestinian Banking Ties Risks Economic Stability

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network
The New York Times reported today, Thursday, that U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that Israel cutting its ties with Palestinian banks would destabilize the economy of the West Bank.
Yellen added that the move to isolate Palestinians from the international financial
system could exacerbate a humanitarian crisis.
She emphasized that the U.S. Treasury will work with the G7 to prevent the isolation of Palestinians from the international financial
system.
