Yellen: Cutting Israeli-Palestinian Banking Ties Risks Economic Stability

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network

) Washington/PNN -



The New York Times reported today, Thursday, that U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that Israel cutting its ties with Palestinian banks would destabilize the economy of the West Bank.

Yellen added that the move to isolate Palestinians from the international financial

system could exacerbate a humanitarian crisis.

She emphasized that the U.S. Treasury will work with the G7 to prevent the isolation of Palestinians from the international financial

system.