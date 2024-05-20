BYH Exhibition 2024 Leaves Legacy Of Elevated Housing Standards

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The captivating four-day spectacle of Build Your House 2024 has come to an end.

With an impressive turnout of over 15000 attendees and the active participation of more than 250 exhibitors from 10 countries including Italy, Canada, Algeria, Lebanon, Turkey, Kuwait, Bahrain, UAE, KSA, and Oman. Supported by crucial government backing, this year's BYH solidified its position as a pivotal platform committed to enhancing housing standards in Qatar and stimulating business growth in the construction sector.

In its magnificent fifth Edition, the Build Your House Exhibition transcended all prior triumphs, surpassed previous accomplishments by elevating standards and expanding perspectives, offering attendees an enriched experience through a larger exhibition space and the addition of the Second Gulf Housing Week.

On the final day of the BYH exhibition, H E Abdullah bin Hamad Al Attiyah, the Minister of Municipality, visited the exhibition and led a VIP tour around the international pavilion. He was accompanied by AbdulAziz Al Kaabi, Vice Chairman of Al-Hattab Holding, and Rawad Sleem, Co-Founder and General Manager of NeXTfairs for Exhibitions and Conferences.

Minister of Municipality, H E Abdullah bin Hamad Al Attiyah with dignitaries at BYH Exhibition.

That morning, as the Second Gulf Housing Week ended, H E Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad, Minister of Social Development and Family, led a VIP tour and special tribute. The event honored H E Majid bin Abdullah Al Hogail, Minister of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; H E Dr. Khalfan bin Saeed Al Shuaili, Minister of Housing and Urban Planning – Sultanate of Oman; H E Engineer Mohammed Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Director General of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program – United Arab Emirates; H E Amna bint Ahmed Al Rumaihi, Minister of Housing and Urban Planning – Kingdom of Bahrain; and H E Eng. Rashid bin Hadi Al Anazi, Director General of the Public Authority for Housing Welfare – Kuwait.

The Second Gulf Housing Week culminated in a spectacular award and closing ceremony, honored by the distinguished attendance of Ministers, Dignitaries, and notable VIPs. Among them was H E Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad, Minister of the Ministry of Social Development and Family, who led an exclusive tour of the BYH exhibition, culminating in a visit to the captivating and thought-provoking showcase titled“The Qatari House.”

The final day of Build Your House 2024 celebrated Qatar's emerging design talent with an appreciation ceremony honoring the winners of the VCUarts Qatar Student Competition. Amidst cheers and applause, H E Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad, Minister of Social Development and Family for the State of Qatar, presented the awards. Israa Mahjoub received first place, Haya Al Janahi secured second place, and Shaika Al-mass claimed third place. Each winner was celebrated for their creativity and interpretation of the design brief.

Following the student award ceremony, the Best Stand Design Award Ceremony ensued.

The success of the Build Your House Exhibition owes much to its exhibitors, whose steadfast dedication to enriching attendee experiences mirrors their commitment to customer-centric values. In recognition of their exceptional endeavors in upholding exemplary standards, the following companies were honored with awards for their remarkable design and innovation:

Best Stand Design ( 36-72 sqm): Luxury Lighting and Furniture. Best Stand Design (72-96 sqm): Bela Casa. Best Stand Design (96 sqm-180 sqm): Your Own Interior/Modo Luce. Best Stand Design (180-300 sqm): Nabina Group. Best Stand Design (300sqm+): Al Hattab Holding.

Speaking about Build Your House Exhibition 2024, Rawad Sleem, Co-Founder and General Manager of NeXTfairs for Exhibitions and Conferences, said:“I am absolutely delighted by the remarkable turnout, the immersive experiences, and the invaluable insights we've been able to provide. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our esteemed event partners, supporters, and sponsors whose unwavering dedication has been instrumental in ensuring that the Build Your House Exhibition continues to serve as a vital nexus between government, industry, and the Qatari house building community.

He added:“Furthermore, I am pleased to emphasize the significance of our partnership with Qatar's Ministry of Social Development and Family in hosting 'The Second Gulf Housing Week'. This collaboration marks a pivotal moment for the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), setting the stage for transformative change and heralding a new era of innovation and collaboration within the global architectural sphere. Let us not perceive today's closing ceremony as merely an end, but rather as a commencement-a herald of the limitless opportunities that await us. Together, let us embark on a journey of exploration and excellence, embracing the boundless possibilities that lie ahead.”