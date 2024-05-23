ATP Tour: Djokovic Surges Past Griekspoor To Reach Semifinals At Geneva

(MENAFN- IANS) Geneva (Switzerland), May 24 (IANS) World No.1 Novak Djokovic dug out of an early hole on Thursday evening to down Dutch star Tallon Griekspoor 7-5, 6-1 for a place in the semifinals at the Geneva Open here.

The 27-year-old Griekspoor could have won the first set as he looked the better player on the court. The Serbian served at 4-5, 0/40 in the opening set, a game during which he fended off four set points. The top seed escaped with either an ace or a hefty first serve that resulted in a missed return from the Dutchman.

In the ensuing set, it was the World No. 1 in the ATP Rankings who jumped to a 0/40 lead, finally breaking Griekspoor after two deuce points. Djokovic then held to love to close the topsy-turvy first set.

It was more straightforward in the second set for the player who is now settled in Belgrade. He broke early and remained in control to improve to 4-0 in his head-to-head series with Griekspoor. Djokovic saved all seven break points he faced and converted four of his nine opportunities according to ATP Stats.

Djokovic, who turned 37 on Wednesday, is the oldest semifinalist in Geneva tournament

history. Making his first appearance at the clay ATP 250, the 98-time tour-level titlist is aiming for his first trophy of the season. Now 14-5 on the year, Djokovic earned his 1,100th tour-level match win Wednesday when he beat Yannick Hanfmann in the second round.

Awaiting in the semifinals is Czech Tomas Machac, who eliminated #NextGenATP American Alex Michelsen 6-3, 7-6(2).

Griekspoor, 27, was returning to the court after he finished off Denis Shapovalov earlier in the day, mounting a comeback to down the wild card 6-7(7) 7-6(4), 6-3 and reach his second quarterfinal of the season (Rotterdam). The second-round match against Shapovalov was halted Wednesday night due to rain with the Canadian leading 6-7(7), 3-3 0/15.