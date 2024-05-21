Qatar Off To A Winning Start At West Asia Beach Volleyball Championship

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Qatar men's beach volleyball team 1 began their campaign in the second West Asia Beach Volleyball Championship in Amman, Jordan, with a 2-0 win over Lebanon on Sunday.

Players from seven countries are taking part in the event, which continues until Friday. The field consists of men's and women's teams from Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Lebanon, Iraq, and hosts Jordan. Team Qatar squad includes Abdullah Naseem and Mohamed Ihab (Qatar 1), Ahmed Yayha and Tariq Mohammed (Qatar 2), Dalma and Layla Mohammed (Qatar women's team 1), and Shaqaf Ismail and Haya Abu Essa (Qatar's women's team 2).