               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Qatar Off To A Winning Start At West Asia Beach Volleyball Championship


5/21/2024 4:57:36 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Qatar men's beach volleyball team 1 began their campaign in the second West Asia Beach Volleyball Championship in Amman, Jordan, with a 2-0 win over Lebanon on Sunday.
Players from seven countries are taking part in the event, which continues until Friday. The field consists of men's and women's teams from Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Lebanon, Iraq, and hosts Jordan. Team Qatar squad includes Abdullah Naseem and Mohamed Ihab (Qatar 1), Ahmed Yayha and Tariq Mohammed (Qatar 2), Dalma and Layla Mohammed (Qatar women's team 1), and Shaqaf Ismail and Haya Abu Essa (Qatar's women's team 2).

MENAFN21052024000063011010ID1108238351


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search