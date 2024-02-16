Azerbaijan Extradites Detained Russian Citizen To His Country

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. A citizen of the
Russian Federation detained in Azerbaijan has been extradited to
his country, the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan said,
Trend reports.
Meanwhile, the petition of the General Prosecutor's Office of
Russia for the transfer of the citizen of this country Golubev
Vladislav Vladimirovich, born in 1966, accused under Article 196
(deliberate bankruptcy) of the Criminal Code of the Russian
Federation and declared in the interstate search by law enforcement
agencies, was satisfied by the General Prosecutor's Office of the
Republic of Azerbaijan.
Golubev was detained on November 11 last year while passing
through border control at the airport, and a measure of restraint
in the form of arrest was chosen against him.
Following international documents, a decision was taken to
extradite the accused. He was handed over to the competent
authorities of the Russian Federation, accompanied by a Special
Convoy of the Penitentiary Service of the Ministry of Justice.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN16022024000187011040ID1107861653
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.