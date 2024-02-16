Azerbaijan Extradites Detained Russian Citizen To His Country

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. A citizen of the Russian Federation detained in Azerbaijan has been extradited to his country, the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

Meanwhile, the petition of the General Prosecutor's Office of Russia for the transfer of the citizen of this country Golubev Vladislav Vladimirovich, born in 1966, accused under Article 196 (deliberate bankruptcy) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation and declared in the interstate search by law enforcement agencies, was satisfied by the General Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Golubev was detained on November 11 last year while passing through border control at the airport, and a measure of restraint in the form of arrest was chosen against him.

Following international documents, a decision was taken to extradite the accused. He was handed over to the competent authorities of the Russian Federation, accompanied by a Special Convoy of the Penitentiary Service of the Ministry of Justice.

