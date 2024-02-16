Flydubai Adds 4 New Destinations

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dubai

: Dubai-based carrier, flydubai, to start operating in the Baltic region and Basel, adding Basel, Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius to its list of new destinations starting August.

With these additions, flydubai will become the first UAE national carrier to operate direct flights in this region resulting in a growth of its network in Europe to 43 destinations in 21 countries.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai“Our new services to the Baltic region and Basel will enable more people to travel conveniently through Dubai's aviation hub, whether they are visiting Dubai or connecting conveniently onto the flydubai network or further afield with our codeshare partner Emirates.”

Commenting on the diverse network of 126 destinations created by flydubai, Al Ghaith added that 60 per cent of which previously had very limited or no connections to Dubai.

flydubai will operate its largest planes on these routes featuring lie-flats seats, international menus, entertainment, and seats that optimise space and comfort.

Along with the additions, Jeyhun Efendi, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai, said that Europe is an important market to flydubai and its part of the plan to add destinations such as Malaysia, the Maldives, Mombasa, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Zanzibar in the future.

