Brazil's Lambre Bags Five-Star Title As Qatar's Al Qadi Shines

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Brazil's Santiago Lambre claimed five-star title while Hamad Nasser Al Qadi brought cheers to home spectators with an impressive victory as H H The Amir's Sword International Equestrian Festival began with exciting action at Al Shaqab yesterday.

Lambre was victorious in the CSI5* - 1.50m after a flawless routine as Al Qadi bagged the CSI3* - 1.20m win on the opening day which featured a total of nine contests at Al Shaqab's Longines Outdoor and Indoor Arenas.

In company with 14-year-old stallion Zeusz, Lambre, who had a brilliant run in last month's Doha International Equestrian Tour Championship, clocked 67.91 secs to win the thrilling five-star contest with Thailand's Janakabhorn Karunayadhaj astride Maxwin Kinmar Agalux finishing second with a time of 68.01. Saudi Arabia's Khaled Almobty, who rode Jaguar King WD, was third in 70.48.



Saudi Arabia's Saad Alajmi, astride Nsi Lady Haya, celebrates after winning the CSI5* - 1.40m event at Al Shaqab's Longines Outdoor Arena.

Italy's Emanuele Gaudiano also continued his brilliant form in Doha, securing the CSI5* - 1.45m title as he teamed up with Vasco 118 to complete a perfect routine in 24.81 in the second phase. Riding Cetano Van Aspergem Z, Lambre took the second position in 24.81, while Austrian Gerfried Puck and 10-year-old gelding Equitron Ornaat V were third with a time of 26.63.

In another five-star event yesterday, Saudi Arabia's Saad Alajmi, astride Nsi Lady Haya, clocked 41.74 to win the CSI5* - 1.40m competition. He was followed by French duo as Cyrine Cherif earned second place with Triple T Calamando Blue in 43.92. Louise Sadran, who rode Blue Magic du Borget, was third after completing the course in 44.65 secs.

Earlier, the three-star contests got underway with Qatar's Al Qadi getting the best out of 16-year-old mare Miss Chili to win the CSI3* - 1.20m in 23.48 secs. Saudi Arabia's Abdullah Abdul Aziz Al Alsheik (Lalla Aicha) and Qatar's Salman Mohammed A S Al Emadi (Sealine) got second and third positions with times of 23.55 and 23.97 respectively.

Also yesterday, Sweden's Evelina Tovek teamed up with Cortina 212 to win CSI3* - 1.45m in 58.62 with Qatar's Mohammed Saeed A M Haidan (Dejavu) finishing second in 60.92, followed by his compatriot Salman Mohammed A S Al Emadi, who clocked 61.25 with Little Lord Pezi 2.

The CSI3* - 1.30m saw Kuwait's Ali Al Khorafi (Karaat) emerging the winner, followed by Qatar's Bassem Mohammed (Aslan 69) and Hamad Towaim Ali Al Marri (Baron Z H).



Director of Government Relations and Public Affairs at Al Abdulghani Motors Dr. Eiman Alansari honoured the podium winners of CSI5* - 1.45m event.

Qatar's Khalifa Abdulla K A Al Khaldi (Graffiti de Lully CH), Sultan Salem Al Naemi (Goliat) and Mohammed Faisal Al Marri (Dusty) bagged titles in young riders' categories.

Over 150 riders representing 28 countries are taking part in this year's Festival as organisers have welcomed international riders in the prestigious event for the first time since 2016.

Among other events, today's schedule includes a dressage contest for the coveted Amir's Sword, which will be awarded for the first time in the discipline.