WION & Zee Business' Insight 2024 Conclave Sets The Stage For A Transformative Year Ahead

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) InSight, the flagship conclave presented by WION & Zee Business, recently convened an esteemed gathering of industry leaders, esteemed journalists, and visionary moderators to illuminate the path forward for India's future. This landmark event served as a platform for insightful discussions, thought-provoking fireside chats, and engaging sessions, all aimed at deciphering the complexities of the past year and charting a visionary course for the year ahead. The conclave showcased the unwavering commitment of both media giants to deliver insightful and engaging content that resonates with viewers globally. It was streamed live on WION & Zee Business' respective YouTube channels.



The on-ground conclave comprised of a fireside chat with the Guest of Honour, General V. K. Singh (Retd), Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways and Civil Aviation. Subsequent sessions delved into diverse topics including â€ ̃Changing Investment Trends and the Future Aheadâ€TM, featuring D.P. Singh, Deputy Managing Director and Joint CEO, SBI Mutual Fund, engaging in thought-provoking dialogue with Anil Singhvi, Zee Business, and Vikram Chandra, WION. The conversation explored the evolving dynamics of investment and the burgeoning participation of retail investors in shaping market trends. A strategic conversation on â€ ̃Accelerating Progress - Mapping the Evolution of India's Automotive Landscapeâ€TM featured Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India and Vikram Pawah, President & CEO, BMW Group India.



Madhu Soman, Chief Business Officer of WION & Zee Business, lauded the success of InSight, stating, "As we reflect on the success of this conclave, we are reminded of our core missionâ€”to inform, to inspire, and to empower. The overwhelming response affirms that our efforts to create a platform for meaningful discourse have struck a chord with our audience, driving us to continue pushing the boundaries of content delivery."



Mona Jain, Chief Revenue Officer of Zee Media Corporation Limited (ZMCL), echoed this sentiment, highlighting, "InSight exemplifies our dedication to fostering informed dialogue and facilitating knowledge-sharing among industry leaders and experts. As we navigate the complexities of an ever-changing world, events like these play a crucial role in shaping our collective understanding and driving positive change."



In addition to the enriching discussions, attendees were treated to a special performance by Anirban Dasgupta, Stand-up Comedian and writer, adding a touch of humour and entertainment to the proceedings.



As InSight drew to a close, attendees left with renewed optimism and determination. Armed with their insights, participants are ready to tackle the challenges and embrace the opportunities that lie ahead in 2024 and beyond. Watch the full stream on WION & Zee Businessâ€TM YouTube channels.

