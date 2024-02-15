Protesters Confront Police As President Opens Anuradhapura Water Project

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Protesters confronted the Police while President Ranil Wickremesinghe was launching a water project in Anuradhapura, Thursday.

The protesters attempted to get close to the President to raise their concerns over the project.

Earlier, the President participated in the inauguration of the Anuradhapura North Water Supply Project, drawing from the Mahakanadarawa Lake.

The Police and Special Task Force blocked the protesters who made several attempts to reach the venue where the President was launching the project with the participation of Minister Jeevan Thondaman and Japanese officials.

The protesters demanded to meet the President to discuss their concerns.

Eventually the President met a few of the protesters and assured a solution to their concerns.

During the discussion, farmers directly presented their issues to the President, who responded with constructive solutions, the President's media division said.

Addressing objections to the project, President Wickremesinghe emphasized the importance of focusing on potential solutions now that the water project has been completed, rather than agitating to halt it.

Accordingly, the President urged farmers to submit their proposals within two weeks and assured that positive aspects would be promptly acted upon. (Colombo Gazette)