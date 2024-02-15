Belize American Chamber Of Commerce Partners With Matchawards To Catalyze Economic Growth Across Borders

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MatchAwards

FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MatchAwards , the pioneering AI-powered Social-Economic Media Platform, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with the Belize American Chamber of Commerce (BACC). This collaboration signifies a significant step towards fostering economic development and enhancing business opportunities within the Belizean and American economies.BACC is a dynamic business community dedicated to fostering commercial growth in both the Belizean and American economies. With a mission to facilitate collaboration, innovation, and trade connections that transcend borders, the BACC serves as a catalyst for meaningful business collaborations and market insights. The Belize American Chamber of Commerce is a Bi-National, Non-Governmental organization dedicated to achieving impeccable business goals through a strategic network of industry leaders and professionals. Founded on the principles of collaboration and innovation, the BACC serves as a catalyst for meaningful business collaborations and market insights.Michael Young, President of the Belize American Chamber of Commerce, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership:"At the BACC, we are committed to fostering economic growth and facilitating meaningful connections between businesses in Belize and America. Partnering with MatchAwards aligns perfectly with our mission, providing our members with access to cutting-edge technology and unparalleled opportunities for business expansion. We believe this collaboration will create lasting impact and prosperity for our communities."MatchAwards 3.0, powered by GovTide Engine, represents the future of economic development platforms, offering a dynamic ecosystem where businesses, governments, investors, and consultants converge for mutual prosperity. With features such as AI-assisted matching systems and real-time data on contracts, grants, and awards, MatchAwards empowers organizations like the BACC to unlock new avenues for growth and collaboration.Mike Noble, COO of MatchAwards and AIT , highlighted the significance of the partnership:"The partnership with the Belize American Chamber of Commerce underscores MatchAwards' commitment to driving economic development across borders. By leveraging technology and strategic partnerships, we aim to catalyze growth and foster business collaborations that transcend geographical boundaries. We look forward to working closely with the BACC to unlock new opportunities and drive sustainable economic growth."As champions of commerce and collaboration, the Belize American Chamber of Commerce joins MatchAwards in leading the charge towards economic prosperity. Through this partnership, they aim to strengthen bilateral ties, foster business growth, and create opportunities for socio-economic advancement in Belize and America.BACC Services Include:· Verified Access to Network in Belize· Verified Access to Network in the USA· International Compliance· Counter-intelligence· International Fundraising & Access to Capital Markets· International Trade Facilitation· Auditing Services· Professional Referral (Legal, Accounting, Consulting)· International Economic Development Agency· Branding and Marketing Strategy ConsultingTo get in touch please contact:Belize American Chamber of Commerce, Miramar, FLMichael YoungEmail: ...Phone: +1-888 583 6650

