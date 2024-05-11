Gujarat LS Polls: Repolling At Parthampur Underway

(MENAFN- IANS) Parthampur, May 11 (IANS) Repolling was underway on Saturday in Parthampur village in Gujarat's Dahod Lok Sabha constituency.

Pathampur recorded 26.72 per cent voter turnout till 11 a.m.

Dahod is a Scheduled Tribes reserved seat, where BJP's Jasvantsinh Bhabhor is seeking a third consecutive term. Prabha Taviad is the candidate from the Congress.

The Election Commission had ordered repolling in Parthampur after a booth-capturing incident was reported on May 7.

Vijay Bhabhor, identified as the son of the incumbent BJP MP Jasvantsinh Bhabhor, is said to have broadcast live from a polling station in Santrampur taluka, Mahisagar district, via his Instagram account. Although the video was subsequently deleted, it had already been widely shared, sparking significant outcry. In the video, Vijay is heard claiming ownership of the voting machine in Gujarati, asserting that the "machine belongs to my father".

Two individuals were arrested for the booth-capturing incident. The polling staff present during the event, including the Presiding Officer, Assistant Presiding Officer, and two Polling Officers, have all received show-cause notices.