Two Terrorist Associates Held In South Kashmir's Shopian

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, May 11, (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Police, in south Kashmir's Shopian district, arrested two terrorist associates and recovered incriminating materials from their possession, police said on Saturday.

"Police along with Army (44 RR) and CRPF (14th BN), at a checkpoint established at Malik Chak Crossing, arrested two terrorist associates," police said in a statement.

They have been identified as Suhaib Iqbal Malik and Tufail Yousuf Malik, both residents of Baba Mohalla, Shopian.

Incriminating materials have been recovered from their possession.

Police said an FIR has been filed and an investigation has been initiated.