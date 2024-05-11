Lukashenko Dismisses Chief Of General Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has dismissed Chief of the General Staff Viktor Hulevych.

This was reported by the pro-government Belarusian Telegram channel "Pool One", Ukrinform reports.

"Major General Viktor Hulevych has been dismissed from the post of Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces - First Deputy Minister of Defence. The relevant decree was signed by the President," the statement said.

Viktor Hulevych was appointed Chief of the General Staff of the First Deputy Minister of Defence on 11 March 2021.

As Ukrinform previously reported, storage facilities for Russian nuclear weapons are being built in central Belarus , the transfer of which was previously announced by the Kremlin.