               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Lukashenko Dismisses Chief Of General Staff


5/11/2024 2:18:16 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has dismissed Chief of the General Staff Viktor Hulevych.

This was reported by the pro-government Belarusian Telegram channel "Pool One", Ukrinform reports.

"Major General Viktor Hulevych has been dismissed from the post of Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces - First Deputy Minister of Defence. The relevant decree was signed by the President," the statement said.

Read also: Belarus statement on nuclear readiness inspection supports Russia's campaign to reduce Western defens

Viktor Hulevych was appointed Chief of the General Staff of the First Deputy Minister of Defence on 11 March 2021.

As Ukrinform previously reported, storage facilities for Russian nuclear weapons are being built in central Belarus , the transfer of which was previously announced by the Kremlin.

MENAFN11052024000193011044ID1108200314


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search