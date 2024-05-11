COP29 President-Designate Visits COMSATS Headquarters In Pakistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, COP29President-Designate Mukhtar Babayev visited on Friday theheadquarters of the Commission on Science and Technology forSustainable Development in the South (COMSATS) in the capital cityof Islamabad, during his visit to Pakistan, Azernews reports, citing AZERTAC.

Minister Mukhtar Babayev met with COMSATS Executive DirectorMohammad Nafees Zakaria and other officials. Mukhtar Babayevplanted a tree at the event also attended by Romina Khurshid Alam,Coordinator to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Climate Change andEnvironmental Coordination. The discussions revolved around theCOP29, including sustainable development and climate change.

Minister Mukhtar Babayev also held discussions with therepresentatives of Pakistan's National Disaster ManagementAuthority on the consequences of climate change.