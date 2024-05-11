Protection Of Information: Zelensky Authorises SBU First Deputy Head To Sign Agreement With Canada

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has authorised First Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Serhiy Andrushchenko to sign an agreement with Canada on mutual protection of classified information.

According to Ukrinform, the relevant decree No. 53/2024-rp was published on the President's website.

The document reads: "To authorise the First Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Andrushchenko Serhiy Anatoliyovych, to sign the Agreement between Ukraine and Canada on Mutual Protection of Restricted Information."

As Ukrinform previously reported, Defence Minister Rustem Umerov and his Canadian counterpart Bill Blair discussed support for Ukraine in the political and military spheres.

Photo: OP