AI, Cyber Security, 5G And Tech - Verizon Will Bring It Together At Mobile World Congress Barcelona

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The spread of 5G networks around the world is bringing new technologies and services to consumers and businesses that have vast potential to bring people closer together, help them collaborate, build prosperity and move society forward. Connectivity is what artificial intelligence, virtual reality, robotics, the Internet of Things, smart manufacturing and streaming entertainment all have in common.



At Mobile World Congress Barcelona, Verizon's leaders will share how the power of connectivity is the foundation of how we all live and work. It's no coincidence that the rise of 5G networks pulled decades of AI work out of research labs and into all of our lives. The reach, breadth and capacity of 5G networks are the lifeblood of innovation and GSMA forecasts they will account for more than 90% of mobile subscriptions by 2030.

“Mobility, broadband and cloud have never played a more vital role in people's lives and serve as the connective tissue among the world's most compelling emerging technologies," said Joe Russo, EVP & President of Verizon Global Networks and Technology.“Mobile World Congress is an ideal opportunity to advance the 5G ecosystem together, align on visions and paths forward, and share experiences which strengthen the industry overall.”

At Mobile World Congress Barcelona, Verizon executives will discuss growing connectivity through fixed wireless access, how to use AI responsibly, the latest ways of training workers to benefit from new opportunities, the future of sports and entertainment, network security, smart manufacturing, organizing global supply chains, and much more: (all times CET)



Mon, Feb 26, 10:00-10:30 am, MWC Debate Stage: Is Generative AI Overrated? , Aparna Khurjekar, Chief Revenue Officer, Small & Mid Business & SaaS, Verizon

Mon, Feb 26, 12:00-2:00 pm, BCG Private Lounge: Women in Telco Leadership Fireside Chat, Debika Bhattacharya, Chief Technology Solutions Officer, Verizon Business

Mon, Feb 26, 2:30-3:00 pm, MWC Broadcast Stage, Hall 4: Harnessing Gen AI at Telco Scale , Srini Kalapala, Vice President of Technology and Supplier Strategy, Verizon

Tues, Feb 27, 10:00-10:30 am, Connected Industry Stage: Manufacturing Summit - Scaling Up: Is The Manufacturing Industry Ready to Fully Embrace Private Wireless? , Jennifer Artley, Senior Vice President, 5G Acceleration, Verizon Business

Tues, Feb 27, 11:00 am-12:00 pm, Connected Industry Stage: Manufacturing Summit - The Lights Are Out, But the Robots Are Home. Deploying the Smart Factory , Jennifer Artley, Senior Vice President, 5G Acceleration, Verizon Business

Wed, Feb 28, 11:00 am-12:00 pm, AWS Studio: Accelerate Network Application Programming Interfaces Through Cloud , Jeremy Giese, Vice President, Strategic Partnerships and Industry Development, Verizon

Tues, Feb 27, 2:30-3:30 pm, Connected Industry, Hall 4: Manufacturing Summit - The Road to Manufacturing: Are We Nearly There Yet? , Arvin Singh, Global Head of 5G Solutions & Innovation, Verizon Business

Wed, Feb 28, 3:15 - 5:00 pm, Earth Stage, Hall 8: Digital Health Programme - Tomorrow's Healthcare Today , Michael Zirkle, Vice President of 5G Commercialization, Verizon Business

Tues, Feb 27, 4:15-5:00 pm, Stage B: FWA: Scaling The Success , Joe Russo, Executive Vice President and President of Global Networks & Technology, Verizon

Tues, Feb 27, 5:00-6:00 pm, Connected Industry Stage: Sports & Mobile Entertainment Summit: How Mobile Tech is Transforming the Sports & Entertainment Vertical , Debika Bhattacharya, Chief Technology Solutions Officer, Verizon Business

Wed, Feb 28, 9:35-10:05 am, Partner Theater 4: 5G IoT Summit - Making IoT Work For Customers , Steve Szabo, Vice President of Business Products, Verizon Business

Wed, Feb 28, 10:30-11:00 am, Debate Stage: Shattering Barriers: How Can Assistive Technology Deliver the Greatest Impact? , Rima Qureshi, Chief Strategy Officer, Verizon

Wed, Feb 28, 10:30 - 11:00 am, AWS Studio: Bi-Directional APIs Enabling Orchestration of Cloud and Network Resources , Raghuram Parvataneni, Associate Director

Wed, Feb 28, 10:40 - 11:50 am, Stage C, Hall 6: 5G Futures Summit - The Evolution of The 5G Era , Michael Zirkle, Vice President of 5G Commercialization, Verizon Business

Wed, Feb 28: 11:00 am-12:00 pm, Connected Industry, Hall 4: The Fraud Threat Landscape , David Lowe, Managing Director, Signature Accounts, Verizon Business

Wed, Feb 28, 2:30-3:00 pm, Debate Stage: How is Generative AI Changing the Security Landscape? , Chris Novak, Managing Director, Verizon Business

Wed, Feb 28, 3:10-4:00 pm, Hall 8, Theater 2: Delivering on the Power and Promise of 5G Network APIs to Change the World , Chris Halton, Vice President, Head of Product Strategy & Innovation, Verizon

Wed, Feb 28, 3:30-4:00 pm, Debate Stage: EdTech: Creating Opportunities and Training Equity in the Workplace , Rima Qureshi, Chief Strategy Officer, Verizon

Wed, Feb 28, 6:30-7:00 pm, Hall 8, Theater 2: Open Gateway DevCon Challenge GLOMO Award Announcement and Fireside Chat, Jeremy Giese, Vice President, Strategic Partnerships and Industry Development, Verizon Thurs, Feb 29, 10:00-10:45 am, Stage A: Building a Resilient, Smarter, Faster Value Chain , Sanjiv Gossain, Group Vice President and Head of EMEA, Verizon Business

In addition to these stage moments, Verizon - as a member of 5G Future Forum (5GFF ) - will be present at 4 Years From Now in Hall 8 (863.2). 5GFF is working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to release a whitepaper,“Bi-Directional APIs: Advancing MEC.” The paper explores a potential pathway for cooperation between Telecommunication Service Providers (TSPs) and Cloud Service Providers (CSPs), aiming to propel the industry forward through the use of Bi-Directional APIs to facilitate information sharing between cloud computing services and the network.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed in 2000 and is one of the world's leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers' demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, and security.

