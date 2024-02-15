VFAF Veterans For Trump Raise $25K For Green Star Families In Montana Said Stan Fitzgerald VFAF President

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cait Corrigan VFAF national ambassador and former endorsed candidate

Cait Corrigan VFAF with President Trump

Montana Hope Event , Cait Corrigan VFAF featured speaker

Cait Corrigan VFAF National Ambassador spoke at the Montana Hope Event and raised $25K to support the Center for Warriors Foundation to combat veteran suicide.

- Cait Corrigan VFAF Veterans for Trump AmbassadorEAST HELENA, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- From the press room of L-Strategies the official press of VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots national:VFAF National Ambassador, Cait Corrigan traveled to Montana this weekend to attend the Montana GOP Winter Convention with the Montana Veterans Association and spoke at the Montana Hope Event which raised $25K to support the Center for Warriors Foundation to combat veteran suicide.vfaf-veterans-for-trump-raise-25k-for-green-star-families-in-montana/"VFAF wants to thank Rob Rule of The Center for Warriors Foundation for inviting our national Veterans organization to assist in this project. Veterans are very important to Donald Trump and are the backbone of our country" said Stan Fitzgerald VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots national president.VFAF takes no percentage in fundraising for Veterans/Law Enforcement suicide prevention efforts.Montana has one of the highest per capita Veterans populations in the U.S.; about 1 in 10 residents (9.4%) are Veterans.“From crossing the Delaware River on a cold December night, to the Battle of Gettysburg which led to the Emancipation Proclamation, to storming the beaches of Normandy, ending Hitler's reign in Europe, to the fight for national security against terrorism post 9/11, everything we are and have become is because of our military heroes. Our veterans the backbone of our nation. Supporting the Center for Warriors Foundation and the work of the Montana Veterans Association is essential in Saving Our Nation.” VFAF National Ambassador, Cait CorriganOn February 10th at the Montana Hope Event, Cait Corrigan said "Before we send out more foreign aide, let's ensure each veteran across the nation has the mental health support they need.” In attendance were 8 Montana State Legislators, a staffer to US Senator Steve Daines, and a staffer to US Candidate Tim Sheehy.22 Veterans succumb to death by suicide every day. National Ambassador Cait Corrigan solemnly stated“One is far too many”.In other VFAF News :VFAF Veterans for Trump producing a "Trump" related documentary for release in early 2024The Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement :VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump's announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collation@realDon.../posts/109429493455546669The Veterans group is partnered with Legacy PAC , a political action committee committed to preserving the Legacy of President Trump and promoting America First candidates. Stan Fitzgerald , Jared Craig , Mark Finchem , Kelli Ward and Martha Boneta Fain are on the Legacy PAC Team.

Stan Fitzgerald

L-Strategies LLC

+1 770-707-6291

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Cait Corrigan VFAF Veterans for Trump - Montana Green Star Family Charity Fundraising speech 2/24