Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market Share, Size, Trends, Segments And Forecast By 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 “, The global vehicle anti-theft system market size reached US$ 13.8

Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.18% during 2024-2032.

Vehicle anti-theft system refers to the device that prevents unauthorized access to vehicles. It comprises radio frequency identification (RFID) tags, fingerprint or biometric identification, palm vein recognition, alarm, global positioning system (GPS) tracking, central locking system, immobilizer, and steering lock. It is widely available in different sizes and shapes and involves smart sensors with intelligent algorithms that are able to detect actual or fake theft. It offers vehicle security and real-time tracking while preventing illegal activities. Besides this, it provides smooth claim settlement, avoids inconvenience, and offers car insurance discounts to consumers. As a result, vehicle anti-theft system is employed in the two-wheelers and passenger and commercial vehicles across the globe.





Vehicle Anti-Theft System Market Trends and Drivers:

At present, the increasing awareness among the masses about vehicle safety solutions represents one of the primary factors supporting the market growth. Apart from this, the rising demand for vehicle anti-theft systems due to the growing incidence of vehicle thefts around the world is positively influencing the market. In addition, technological advancements in vehicle anti-theft systems, such as the internet of things (IoT), Bluetooth, and near-field communication (NFC), that provide improved safety are offering a positive market outlook. Additionally, governing agencies of various countries are encouraging the adoption of anti-theft systems in a vehicle to enhance vehicle safety, which is bolstering the growth of the market. Furthermore, key players are introducing a new scooter with an advanced security system that prevents vehicle theft.



Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Vehicle Type:



Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle Others

Breakup by Product Type:



Immobilizers

Alarm

Steering Lock

Central Locking System

Biometric Capture Device Remote Keyless Entry

Breakup by Technology:



Global Positioning System (GPS)

Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM)

Real-Time Location System (RTLS)

Face Detection System

Remote Frequency Identification Device (RFID) Automotive Biometric Technology

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



Continental AG

Delphi Technologies

Denso Corporation

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

Lear Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Omron Corporation

Robert Bosch GmBH

TOKAIRIKA CO. LTD.

VOXX International Corporation

U-Shin Ltd. (Minebea Mitsumi Inc.) ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

