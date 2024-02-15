Jordan Assumes Presidency Of Arab League's Economic, Social Council

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 15 (Petra) - Jordan has taken over the presidency of the Arab Economic and Social Council during its 113th session.The ongoing session seeks to bolster economic and social cooperation among Arab nations, harness available opportunities and capacities, foster integration across various sectors, and address the aftermath of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, alongside disturbances in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab.Youssef Shamali, Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply, stressed, upon assuming the presidency in Cairo, Jordan's commitment to institutionalism and sustainability. He highlighted the importance of drawing from past lessons to meet present needs and future aspirations.Shamali noted the prevailing economic challenges faced by Arab nations, exacerbated by successive global and regional crises since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.He urged proactive measures to mitigate the potential economic impact of future crises and emphasized the necessity of enhancing joint Arab action mechanisms.Strengthening the role of Arab League institutions, he argued, is crucial for advancing Arab interests, fostering common ground, and safeguarding against existing and emerging challenges.Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League, addressed the session's opening, outlining the agenda's focus on approving an economic and social relief plan for Palestinians in Gaza.He highlighted ongoing efforts to draft a visionary document that encapsulates Arab aspirations for a brighter future for generations to come.