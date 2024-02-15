Turkish Cargo Ship Sinking In Sea Of Marmara

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Feb 15 (KUNA) -- Turkish rescue teams in NW Turkiye are working to recover the crew of a sunken cargo ship (BATUHAN) in the Sea of Marmara, Turkiye's Anadolu news agency reported.

on Thursday.

Rescue speedboats were also urgently sent to the scene to rescue the 69-meter-long ship descended beneath the waves, according to the agency.

Governor of Bursa Mahmut Demirtas said in a press statement that "Intensive efforts are underway to rescue the crew of six people, believed to be Turkish nationals."

Demirtas added that waves in the area where the ship sank approached heights of three meters. (end)

aas







