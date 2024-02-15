German Giant ZF Group Puts Up 19Th Plant In India At Oragadam, Tamil Nadu

(MENAFN- KNN India) Tamil Nadu, Feb 15 (KNN) ZF, a leading automotive systems supplier, has inaugurated its 19th manufacturing plant in India at Oragadam, Tamil Nadu.

This move is part of the company's Rs 1,800 crore project aimed at strengthening its manufacturing footprint in India and meeting the increasing demand for automotive systems.

The new manufacturing facility, covering an area of 44.08 acres, signifies ZF's commitment to local manufacturing excellence and global demand fulfilment.

With a focus on 'Make in India for India and the World,' the Oragadam plant showcases state-of-the-art production technology across its 7,200 sq. meters facility.

This multi-divisional facility will lead innovation in Safety, Automated, Connected, and Electric domains for both commercial and passenger vehicles.

Furthermore, sustainability is at the core of ZF's operations at the Oragadam facility.

The plant aims to be climate neutral by 2040, utilising 100 per cent renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power.

It also integrates rainwater harvesting infrastructure, targeting to achieve water positivity by 2025.

To meet the escalating customer demands, ZF plans to expand its workforce at the Oragadam plant over the next decade.

Notably, the company intends to predominantly employ women, emphasising its commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Peter Laier, Member of the ZF Group Board of Management, highlighted India's strategic significance for ZF, affirming the company's dedication to fostering innovation and growth in the Indian market.

Similarly, Akash Passey, President of ZF Group India, emphasised the company's commitment to contributing significantly to India's automotive landscape through innovation and growth.

Managing Director of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Limited, Mr. P Kaniappan, emphasised the plant's role in delivering next-generation mobility solutions, catering to the demand for advanced safety, efficiency, and connectivity technologies.

The inauguration of ZF's Oragadam plant marks a significant milestone in the company's journey towards strengthening its manufacturing presence in India.

