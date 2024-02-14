Indian Pacer Jasprit Bumrah Tops Men's Test Bowler Rankings

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 14 Feb 2024, 3:19 PM

Star Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah maintained his top spot among Test bowlers in the latest player rankings released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday.

Bumrah took the number one spot in the men's bowler Test rankings after he became the fastest Indian pacer to pick over 150 wickets in long-format cricket during the second Test of the India-England Test match in Visakhapatnam. The speedster kept the top spot in the recently released rankings.

There was a slight change at the top of the batter's Test rankings, with New Zealand's Kane Williamson jumping to the top of the list after a pair of tons in the first Test against South Africa.

The Kiwi pacer Kyle Jamieson moved to the eighth place in the Test bowlers rankings after taking six wickets against the Proteas at Mount Maunganui.

Star India cricketer Ravindra Jadeja still holds the Test all-rounders rankings. However, Jamieson moved to 13th place on the chart.

After the T20I series between Australia and West Indies concluded, there has been a massive change in the T20 batting rankings, with Glenn Maxwell moving to 24th place, Tim David jumping to 27th, and David Warner up to 36th place. Caribbean skipper Rovman Powell holds the 25th place, and Johnson Charles at the 38th spot.

In the bowlers' rankings of T20 cricket, Adam Zampa moved to 11th place just behind England's Adil Rashid. His Aussie teammate Marcus Stoinis climbed to second place on the T20I all-rounders rankings.

Due to a back injury, Shakib Al Hasan was dethroned from the number 1 spot of the ODI all-rounder rankings, Mohammad Nabi claimed the top spot with his stunning 136-run knock against Sri Lanka in the first ODI match. Nabi also climbed to the seventh on the latest rankings for ODI bowlers.

Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj maintained his dominance with top ODI bowlers rankings. Wanindu Hasaranga moved to 26th place, and Dilshan Madushanka climbed to 33rd.

In the ODI batters rankings, Charith Asalanka moved to 15th following his unbeaten 97-run knock against Afghanistan. While Pathum Nissanka secured the 18th place. Sadeera Samarawickrama climbed six places to 41st after a stylish half-century.