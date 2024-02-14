India Aims For Renewable Energy Breakthrough With Solar Thermal Tech

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Feb 14 (KNN) India is doubling down on its commitment to renewable energy, with a focus on emerging technologies like solar thermal and concentrated solar power (CSP).

During the International Conference on Solar Thermal Technologies, New & Renewable Energy Secretary Bhupinder Singh Bhalla highlighted the importance of these technologies in achieving the nation's renewable energy targets, reported ET.

Organised by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) and the National Solar Energy Federation of India (NSEFI), the two-day conference from February 12-13 brought together international experts and industry stakeholders.

The event aimed to explore the integration of solar thermal and CSP storage with renewable technologies, particularly in the Indian context.

Key figures including SECI's Managing Director R P Gupta and NSEFI's Director General Deepak Gupta inaugurated the conference.

They stressed the urgency of embracing solar thermal and CSP technologies to complement India's significant progress in solar photovoltaic (PV) growth.

The conference witnessed participation from international experts and industry representatives from Belgium, Israel, Spain, and Germany.

They shared global case studies and discussed the financial viability of Solar Thermal projects.

Notably, Solar Thermal technology was highlighted as a promising solution for long-duration energy storage, crucial for India's Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) requirements.

A special session outlined the proposed tender for FDRE supply through the blending of CSP with other renewable technologies, signalling a potential revolution in India's energy landscape.

The second day of the conference promised further discussions on integrating solar thermal technologies and CSP into the renewable energy sector, involving academia, research institutions, financial institutions, and global industry representatives.

With India's renewed focus on solar thermal and CSP technologies, backed by international collaborations and expert insights, the country is poised to accelerate its transition towards reliable and emission-free energy generation, further solidifying its position as a global leader in renewable energy adoption.

(KNN Bureau)