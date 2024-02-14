Viscosity North America Lifts Oracle Brilliance At UTOUG Training Days 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Five Oracle ACEs Spotlight Database Optimization, Cloud Solutions, AI, and More

PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Viscosity North America, Inc. ("Viscosity"), renowned for its leadership in Oracle consulting and innovative solutions, is excited to reveal that five of its acclaimed Oracle ACEs will be featured speakers at the upcoming UTOUG Training Days 2024. This prestigious event, organized by the esteemed Utah Oracle Users Group (UTOUG), is set to unfold at the Salt Lake Community College, Miller Campus, in Salt Lake City, UT, on March 21–22, 2024.With a focus on the forefront of Oracle technology, UTOUG Training Days 2024 is set to offer an enriching and insightful experience. This event stands as a pivotal gathering for Oracle enthusiasts from Utah, Idaho, and beyond looking to elevate their expertise, connect with fellow professionals, and navigate the evolving landscape of Oracle technologies.The tech conference brings together industry-leading experts and Oracle ACEs, including Oracle ACEs Charles Kim, Rich Niemiec, Craig Shallahamer, Gary Gordhamer, and Sean Scott. Participants can expect insightful sessions covering various topics such as data engineering and analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence, performance tuning , SQL optimization, and collaborative problem-solving.In addition, the conference will shine a spotlight on cutting-edge topics such as modern data architecture and the pivotal role of Oracle Cloud in the evolving landscape of data lakes and data lakehouses. Attendees will gain valuable insights into the future role of data engineers and the myriad advantages offered by modern data platforms. Moreover, participants will explore unique perspectives on leadership development and proactive database management strategies.UTOUG is a community-driven organization dedicated to promoting education, networking, and collaboration among Oracle users in Utah and surrounding areas. Through conferences, workshops, and online resources, UTOUG provides valuable opportunities for Oracle professionals to enhance their skills and stay informed about the latest developments in Oracle technologies.For more information about UTOUG Training Days 2024, please visit Viscosity's events page:ABOUT VISCOSITYViscosity is a niche consulting firm founded by industry and authored experts who are renowned thought leaders with decades of extensive experience in architecting and fine-tuning business-critical applications. With a diverse range of capabilities, Viscosity excels in areas including data analytics, data integration, database tuning, high availability and scalability solutions, APEX development, cloud migrations, and custom application development.

