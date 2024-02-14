Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market Share, Size, Trends, Segments And Forecast By 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 “, The global enterprise resource planning (ERP) market size reached US$ 50.4 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 101.0 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during 2024-2032.

Enterprise resource planning (ERP) is a comprehensive software system designed to streamline and oversee fundamental business operations within an organization. It encompasses functions such as planning, procurement, accounting, supply chain management, finance, compliance, inventory management, project management, and risk management. ERP software integrates diverse administrative and operational processes, enabling predictive risk mitigation, fostering collaboration, and enhancing overall financial performance for organizations.

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market Trends and Drivers:

Rapid digitization and increasing demand for operational efficiency and transparency represent one of the key factors catalyzing the demand for ERP solutions across the globe. In addition, the widespread employment of ERP in the healthcare industry to minimize clinical errors and facilitate better patient care at reduced clinical and administrative costs is creating a favorable market outlook. Apart from this, ERP finds extensive applications in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) industry for protecting the confidential information of customers and preventing security breaches. This, along with the expansion of small and medium-sized enterprises, is catalyzing the demand for ERP to make real-time decisions. Additionally, the integration of advanced technologies in ERP software for automating routine processes and creating better user experiences by learning and adapting to user language is stimulating the growth of the market worldwide.



Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Component Insights:



Solutions Services

Business Segment Insights:



Sales and Marketing

Finance and Accounting

Order Management Others

Deployment Type Insights:



On-premises Cloud-based

Organization Size Insights:



Large Organizations Small and Medium-Sized Organizations

Vertical Insights:



BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Education

Government

Automotive Others

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:



Epicor Software Corporation (KKR & Co. Inc.)

International Business Machines Corporation

Kronos Incorporated (Hellman & Friedman LLC)

Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE

The Sage Group Plc, TOTVS S.A

Unit4 (Advent International)

Workday Inc. Yonyou Network Technology Co. Ltd

