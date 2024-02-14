Lebanon, Iraq Signed Mou To Facilitate Joint Fight Against Corruption

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Feb 14 (NNN-NNA) – Lebanon and Iraq yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), to launch a joint action plan and exchange expertise on fighting corruption.

The MoU was signed in Baghdad by Claude Karam, head of the National Anti-Corruption Commission in Lebanon, and Haider Hanoun, head of the Federal Commission of Integrity in Iraq.

Prior to the signing of the MoU, Karam paid a visit to Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani, who stressed that, fighting corruption is one of the Iraqi government's priorities.

During their meeting, Karam and al-Sudani discussed the reception procedures of individuals sought in corruption cases, the recovery of stolen funds, and the exchange of information related to accused and wanted individuals. They also emphasised the significance of exchanging expertise as a means to enhance efficiency in the joint fight against corruption.

“The cooperation of brotherly and friendly countries with Iraq, in recovering stolen and wanted funds, is a criterion for successful diplomatic relations with those countries,” the Iraqi prime minister said.– NNN-NNA